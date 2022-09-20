Anupamaa, 20th September 2022, Written Update: Anupama gives a befitting reply to Baa and Pakhi

In today’s episode, Vanraj tells Kavya that he has justified his actions for the extramarital affair but it’s of no excuse. He says that he did what he did but now he loves no one other than Kavya but still can’t forget what he did to Anupama. He tells that he didn’t want Toshu to go after his sins and it was right that Anupama exposed him or else he would have continued to make more mistakes. Kavya says God keeps testing good people. The next day, Anupama sends a voice message to Anuj and Anu asking them how are they holding up and that she misses them. Kavya gives her tea and thanks her for staying with Kinjal and tells her that it’s unfair that they keep calling her for every little issue.

Anupama says a woman has to go through so many hardships. Later, Anupama gives juice to everyone and Baa yells at her to serve poison. Pakhi says that Anupama ruined Toshu’s life and asks why couldn’t she stay silent. Vanraj asks them to stop shouting at her. Anupama tells Baa that she should be thankful for not experiencing what Kinjal and she have been through.