Anupamaa, 21 August 2021, Written Update: Kavya gets a Job offer from Rakhi

This episode begins with the family celebrating Jignesh’s birthday and cutting cake. Meanwhile, everyone was in the mood of celebration but Paritosh was felling guilty of the way he behaved with Anupama and Vanraj. He rushes towards Anupama and touches her feet, Anupama notices tears in his eyes and immediately hugs him as way of showing him that his apology has been accepted.

Paritosh says that his decision to leave the house isn’t wrong, but the way he left the house was completely inappropriate . Anupama says that she is happy that he finally realised his mistakes and she comments that one can definitely stand up for themselves but should not misbehave with elders. Paritosh apologises to Kinjal and says that she has a right to her choice and opinion and he shouldn’t have forced his opinion on her.

Rakhi gets angry seeing all of this and thinks that Paritosh is useless. Later, Paritosh and Pakhi go towards Samar and say to him that they were wrong to call him a loser. Samar hugs them and says that let bygones be bygones.

Rakhi interrupts and questions Paritosh regarding his stay. Vanraj says that Rakhi shouldn’t force them, but give them some time to think. She thinks of creating confusion among the family and hence offers a job to Kavya with higher pay and less work. Kavya is unable to accept the offer or reply at the moment. Rakhi later leaves the house and taunts Paritosh for his actions.

Meanwhile, Anupama worries about the bank loan and constantly asks Samar about it. She asks him to talk to Pakhi as she won’t be with the family on Rakhi.

Kavya tells Vanraj about the job offer that Rakhi offered to her. She tries to talk him into it, but he is complete against it.

