Anupamaa, 21 December 2021, Written Update: Anuj shares his past with Anupama

In today’s episode Malvika feels that Anupama was living with Anuj in the past as she finds all types of products which are used by women. GK tries to change the topic but Malvika confronts him as he tries to hide the truth. Anupama ignores Anuj and makes him feel guilty for not informing her about Malvika and also feels insecure when she recalls Kavya’s words. Elsewhere, the Shah family is happy for Vanraj as he is trying to start a new chapter in his life. Vanraj gets back home and Pakhi, Samar, Paritosh compliment him for throwing a grand party to announce his new venture. Later, Vanraj informs his family to let Anupama live freely as she has always sacrificed her life for her family.

Shahs praise Vanraj for his thinking and he appreciates Kinjal’s efforts as she managed to run the house smoothly in Anupama’s absence. Leela feels that Vanraj’s new venture along with Malvika will end all of their problems as she has already started to witness a change in the environment of their house. In the meantime, Vanraj avoids Kavya and asks his family to unite. On the flip side, Anupama decides not to complain about anything to Anuj as she feels that there is something which the latter is unable to share with her.

Elsewhere, Kinjal requests Vanraj to forgive Kavya for one last time as she has decided to work for the betterment of the Shah family. Vanraj thinks over forgiving Kavya and recalls the past and stays firm on his decision as she has already stabbed him many times in the past Furthermore, Anuj shares the story about his past with Anupama and also tells her about how his life changed on his 25th birthday when he lost his parents in a car accident. Anupama consoles Anuj and learns that he is very conserved when things come down to Malvika as she is his only sister.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

