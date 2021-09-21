Anupamaa, 21 September 2021, Written Update: Anuj’s invitation spoils the environment in the Shah mansion

Today we see that Anuj explains to Anupama that good people can make any business successful. Meanwhile, Leela and Kavya makes modaks on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. Leela decides to get a Ganesh idol at Vanraj’s cafe as well. After a while, Leela reminisces about how Anupama used to prepare modaks every year. Kavya interrupts Leela and tells her to talk about the present situation.

Later, Anuj tries to fetch an auto for Anupama, but he learns that she drives a car which makes him feel proud. Anuj asks Anupama for her contact number while Anupama leaves from there. Anuj feels good as after 25 years, he gathered courage to ask for the contact number. On the other hand, Pakhi gets excited to do the decoration for the Ganesh chaturthi. Samar suggests Shahs to invite Anuj for the celebration, while Vanraj gets angry on Samar. Samar makes Vanraj remember about Kavya as she used to visit their house frequently. Looking at the mess in the house, Leela gets upset.

Further, Anupama meets Devika and tells her that she has accepted Anuj’s partnership. Ahead, Anupama thanks Devika for encouraging her as her words made Anupama take the decision. Anuj sends an invitation for the Shah family to attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at his house. Vanraj refuses to visit his house as Anuj is creating issues in his house. Hasmukh denies Vanraj's decision and gets into an argument with him. Anupama steps in the house and finds that everything is messed up in their house, while Leela blames Anuj and her for everything.

