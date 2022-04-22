Anupamaa, 21st April 2022, Written Update: Anuj’s first wedding ritual

In today’s episode, Baa comes and tells Vanraj that Anupama wanted to go to America but they stopped her. She gets frustrated and tells she had to listen to her mother-in-law back then and now she’s being dominated by her daughter-in-law. Vanraj corrects her by saying that it’s her ex-daughter-in-law and walks away. Baa thinks she won’t let Anupama win and calls her mother to come home soon. Bapuji feels like he’s falling sick and starts sweating so he goes to drink water. GK comes and asks him if he’s okay. Bapuji tells he’s fine and they talk about how they never expected Anuj and Anupama’s marriage to happen.

Anupama’s team start the ritual at Anuj’s house and Anupama gets happy seeing them through the video call. She gets emotional thinking Pakhi and Toshu finally agreed to attend the wedding as for a mother, her children are everything. Bapuji feels uncomfortable so he goes to take his medicines. Toshu and Samar feed sweets to Anuj and tease him. Vanraj exercises with anger and thinks his children are also supporting Anuj and Anupama’s wedding so he won’t let Anuj snatch his children away from him. Bapuji asks GK to take care of Anupama when she comes to his house. Devika laughs and tells GK gives off an angry uncle’s vibe. Malvika tells no one will get angry on the wedding day. Devika asks what if the couple themselves get angry. Malvika tells then the wedding will get cancelled and everyone gets surprised hearing that.

Pakhi, Toshu, Samar and Kinjal tell Anuj that they want to tell him something strictly and then tell him that he better keep Anupama happy as she deserves every bit it and ask him for a family hug and he gets emotional and hugs them. Anupama gets happy looking at them.

