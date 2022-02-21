Anupamaa, 21st February 2022, Written Update: Baa questions Anupama regarding her marriage

In today’s episode, Anupama tells she knows that Baa wants Priya to marry Anuj if they’ll stay together. Vanraj asks her why would she marry him as he’s poor now. Anupama tells she doesn’t care about money as even when she married him, he wasn’t rich. She asks Kavya if Vanraj could ever give love and respect and Kavya stands stunned. She tells Anuj has a lot of love and respect to give, and that’s more than enough for her. Baa tells Anupama that everyone in the society will bad mouth about them if she won’t marry Anuj.

Anupama tells that she got married to Vanraj because of society’s pressure but no one came to help her from the toxic relationship. She tells if the society doesn’t help but only criticises, then she doesn’t care what people say. She tells marrying Anuj will be their decision and no one else has a right on that. Anupama thinks she should tell Bapuji and Samar later about her proposing Anuj. In the dance academy, Samar tells Nandini left him. Anupama tells him that he was right by not stopping her from leaving and hugs him. He tells he will focus on his work. Anuj walks into the dance academy and they both tell Anupama that they’ll help her with her promotional video.

On the other hand, Vanraj fumes with anger seeing Anupama adamant and tells he thought she and Anuj were going to break down emotionally but they’re still doing strong. Anupama tells Anuj that something else is also wrong in the Shah’s house. Baa asks Pakhi whom does she keep talking to or texting with so much. Pakhi tells Baa to stop spying on her and Vanraj asks her to behave. Anuj shoots Anupama’s promotional video and dances with her. He then recalls their first meeting and tells a shayari.

