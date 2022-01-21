Anupamaa, 21st January 2022, Written Update: Vanraj agrees to send Pakhi abroad

In today’s episode, Mamaji asks everyone why’re they celebrating Sankranti without any noise. Baa tells Kavya and Nandini are gone now so their happiness is missing and tells only Anupama can do something. Kinjal tells Vanraj that she’ll prepare tea for him as Pakhi’s mood isn’t right. Vanraj asks Pakhi what happened. Anupama helps Malvika drape a saree while Malvika makes a fuss about it. Anupama then shows her that she’s wearing sneakers too, so even Malvika can. Anuj comes and compliments them both. Malvika leaves to check up on GK.

Anuj helps Anupama in wearing a necklace. Samar and Nandini bump into each other and walk away. Anupama pulls them both back and tells them to start afresh as it’s Sankranti. She tells them that not everyone’s lucky to get their love. Samar invites Nandini over for Sankranthi celebrations. Anu, Malvika, Anuj and GK enter the Shah’s house. Malvika joins Pakhi in dancing. Pakhi tells she was sad in the morning but now she’s happy as Vanraj agreed to send her to the U.S. Vanraj tells Pakhi will now fulfil his dreams of studying abroad. Malvika tells she’ll help Pakhi settle in. Samar comes home and Pakhi tells him that Vanraj agreed to send her abroad.

Anupama tells Pakhi won’t go and asks Vanraj how did he take a decision without consulting her. Vanraj tells he said yes as he’s Pakhi’s father and tells he doesn’t want to break Pakhi’s dream. Malvika assures Anupama that she’ll help Pakhi. Anupama tells her to not interfere as she’s Pakhi’s mother. Vanraj asks Anupama what’s her problem. Anupama tells Pakhi doesn’t have a goal to study well after going to U.S as she only wants to go there to enjoy with her friends. Pakhi tells she will study. Anupama asks Pakhi if she has a goal.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

