Anupamaa, 21st June 2022, Written Update: Kinjal is rushed to the hospital

In today’s episode, Sara, Pakhi, Kinjal, Adhik and Samar party. Anupama notices Adhik and Pakhi looking at each other. Anuj and Ankush come back from the office and ask why are they partying without them. Sara tells that this party is only for the youngsters and not uncles and aunties. Anuj tells that he’ll show them what a real party is and pulls Anupama and starts dancing with her. Barkha asks Ankush how was his first day at the office. He tells that he wants to party first and tells her not to differentiate between the kids as Anuj and Anupama never do.

Barkha tells that the time isn’t far away when they’ll start prioritising Anupama’s kids. Vanraj tells Baa that he’s worried about Pakhi’s greedy behaviour. Bapuji comes and tells even he’s missing the kids. Vanraj tells that he doesn’t want to lose his children and Bapuji assures him that just because they’re not with him right now, doesn’t mean they don’t love him. Vanraj tells he will take care of Kinjal’s baby really well. Anupama notices Pakhi’s attraction towards Adhik. Everyone dances and Barkha looks at them and smiles. Samar tells Pakhi and Kinjal that Barkha seems fine sometimes and the other times, she’s not. Kinjal tells she’s like Kavya.

Kinjal then gets up to get water and Barkha also gets up using her mobile and then slips and pushes Kinjal by mistake. Kinjal falls on her stomach and screams in pain. Vanraj wakes up and tells Kavya that something wrong has happened and feels restless. Kinjal is rushed to the hospital and Toshu informs Vanraj about the same. Anupama feels guilty for not protecting Kinjal. Barkha sits in the house and cries and tells that she didn’t push Kinjal deliberately. Bapuji, Vanraj and Toshu come and overhear that. Vanraj yells at them and tells he won’t spare them if anything happens to Kinjal and the baby.

