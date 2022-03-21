Anupamaa, 21st March 2022, Written Update: Baa is against Anuj’s proposal

In today’s episode, Anupama asks Anuj to calm down after he proposes to her. Bapuji asks Anupama to give lemon juice to Anuj. Anuj says Baa, Kavya, Toshu and Vanraj are toxic and Rakhi asks Baa if she even knows what toxic means. Baa says no and Rakhi explains to her what it means and she gets shocked.

Anupama gives the lemon juice to Anuj and asks him to stay quiet. He tells they will separate them and tells her that he doesn’t like her staying with them as they don’t respect her. He drinks the lemon juice and Rakhi thinks of creating more drama, while the Shahs sit aside quietly thinking about Anuj’s drama. Rakhi tells how can Anuj propose Anupama like that when she’s becoming a grandmother and this isn’t an age to get married. Anuj exclaims to GK what did he do as everyone’s bad-mouthing about Anupama. GK tells him his intentions weren’t wrong but the timing was. Anupama gets emotional and then Baa tells Anupama won’t marry Anuj as she’s a grandmother. Everyone gets shocked and Bapuji asks her what happened as she was the one who wanted them both to get married as soon as possible.

Baa says now she doesn’t want them to get married as Rakhi is right. Anuj asks GK what if Anupama agrees to Baa and GK tells him that she will take a stand for her love. Kavya tells Vanraj that Anupama should get married to Anuj, but Vanraj says he doesn’t want them to marry each other. Kavya gets shocked and Anupama on the other hand thinks about what Baa told.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 18th March 2022, Written Update: Anupama and Anuj celebrate their first Holi