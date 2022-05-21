Anupamaa, 21st May 2022, Written Update: Anupama’s bidaai takes place

In today’s episode, Anuj takes blessings from Baa and she gets happy and emotionally blesses him and tells that he’s finally happily talking to her and taking blessings from her. Anuj tells that he wouldn’t miss the chance of taking the blessing from the most beautiful Gujarati woman. Baa laughs and Anupama also takes blessings from her. Then, Anuj and Anupama takes blessings from Jignesh. Devika hugs them and wishes them to be happy always. Baa asks them to do the aarti and they both perform the aarti while singing the bhajan.

Later, Anupama cries reminiscing her moments in the Shah house and tells that she came to this house as a married woman but now this feels like she’s leaving her maternal home. Then, Bapuji tells it's time for bidaai. Samar, Pakhi and Toshu get sweets and feed everyone. Anupama gives a cloth for everyone to write a small message for her. They all write something for her. Kavya hugs Anupama and wishes the best for her new journey and marriage. Pakhi cries and hugs Anupama. Toshu also hugs her and apologises for not listening to her whenever she tried talking sense into him. Samar breaks down and Anupama consoles him.

Anuj gives the shagun money to them and tells them that they can come visit Anupama whenever they want as even she’ll keep visiting them. Vanraj also gifts the couple something and tells them he doesn’t want Anupama to take her past while leaving the house so he won’t write any special message. Samar tells Anupama’s bidaai should be nice so no one should get emotional.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 20th May 2022, Written Update: Anuj and Anupama are wedded