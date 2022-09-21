Anupamaa, 21st September 2022, Written Update: Kinjal leaves the Shah house

In today’s episode, Anuj tells that he’s proud of Anupama for exposing Toshu even though he’s her own son as it takes a lot of courage to do that. Anupama cries and tells Anuj that she is tired of fighting against the world. She tells that she’s stuck between both families. She tells that she’s tired of listening to Baa and Pakhi’s taunts. She asks him why’s he drinking black tea as he should have breakfast first and goes to prepare breakfast for him. Anuj wonders how she handles everything and thinks that he’s very proud of her. Kinjal wakes up and asks about Arya. Dolly says that she’s sleeping. Baa asks her to forgive Toshu.

Vanraj asks her to not remind her about it. He asks Kinjal if she wants tea. She tells that she wants Anupama’s tea. Baa tells she’ll call Anupama. Kavya tells Anupama would be busy with Anu and Anuj. Vanraj says he will call Anupama and try to prepare the same tea. She tells it's fine as she will be busy. They all get out of her room. Kavya leaves for work and asks Vanraj not to disturb Anupama.