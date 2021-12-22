Anupamaa, 22 December 2021, Written Update: Anupama consoles Anuj

Today we see that Anuj gets emotional as he remembers everything from the past and blames himself for the death of his parents. Anupama consoles Anuj and tells him that whatever happened in the past should not affect his present as he has worked very hard to achieve whatever he has today. Anuj informs Anupama that Malvika feels lonely many times but refuses to share her feelings as she has always shown everyone that she is a strong girl. Moving on, Anuj apologises to Anupama for not informing her about Malvika and also adds that he feels bad when the latter does not inform him about the things going on in her life.

Anupama feels bad for Anuj and tells him that time will rebuild his relationship, while Malvika will also understand her mistake.

Elsewhere, Kavya feels humiliated as Vanraj avoids her and asks her to stay away from his matters, whereas the former recalls their moments from the past and feels that everything was sorted until Anuj entered into their lives. In the meantime, Malvika visits Anupama’s house along with GK and calls Anuj as she wants her brother to be with her before she goes abroad. GK prays to god about maintaining the peace in the house as Malvika’s questions can hurt someone very easily.

Malvika calls everyone and reveals that Anupama is in love with Anuj but fails in her attempt to express it. On the other hand, Samar appreciates Vanraj for changing and feels that he will surely succeed in his life as he is moving forward with a good mindset. Nandini requests Samar to accept Vanraj as his father as he is trying extremely hard to get everything back to normal. Furthermore, Samar informs Nandini that he would have spoken to Anupama about their marriage but does not want to brainstorm her as she is already facing a lot in her life.

