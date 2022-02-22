Anupamaa, 22 February 2022, Written Update: Baa gets suspicious of Pakhi

In today’s episode, Samar tells Anupama and Anuj that he needs to get more props. Anupama tells them they can rent props from Jignesh. Anupama leaves to go get the pros and Anuj asks her if she’ll come back soon. She says yes and leaves. Vanraj says children have the habit of talking over the phone with their friends and they should get some freedom which he didn’t get in his generation, but that doesn’t mean children misbehave with elders. Pakhi apologises to Baa for yelling at her. Baa says Pakhi makes excuses when she comes home late from school. Pakhi tells them they weren’t excuses. Baa asks her why does she keep smiling while texting. Pakhi asks her if she’s spying on her.

Anupama comes home and says Pakhi that Baa has the right to know what's happening. Pakhi walks away angrily. Vanraj tells because of Anupama, Pakhi is also behaving differently. Anupama says even the father has a responsibility towards children and asks him to stop picking fights. Vanraj tells he is busy with work so he can't always look at his children. Anupama asks him to not talk about responsibilities if he can't be responsible. Anuj and Samar discuss Anupama's birthday. Kavya comes and asks Anupama why is she fighting with Vanraj. Vanraj tells he has no time to argue with her.

Samar and Nandini come to the house and inform everyone that they broke up. Baa gets angry at Nandini and says she should go back to the USA as the only reason they accepted her was because of Samar. Nandini says she doesn’t want to lose contact with everyone. Baa says they don’t care and Vanraj tells he never liked their relationship, but Anupama was the one who wanted to be great.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 21st February 2022, Written Update: Baa questions Anupama regarding her marriage