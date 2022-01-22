Anupamaa, 22 January 2022, Written Update: Anupama stops Pakhi from going abroad

In today’s episode, Anupama tells Pakhi that she doesn’t even have an aim and is blindly following her friends. She tells Pakhi that she should have a goal and it doesn’t matter what it is. She tells Pakhi that she decided to not send her until she has an aim in her life end works hard for a scholarship like Toshu said. Pakhi agrees angrily and Anupama tells its better now or else she would’ve learnt it the hardest way. Bapuji tells everyone to cheer up and celebrate Sankranti.

Anupama goes to the terrace and thinks about Pakhi. Vanraj asks Anupama why is she trying to prove him wrong and is arguing with him. He tells her he knows what’s right for his children and he’s not always taking wrong decisions. Anupama tells she only spoke regarding Pakhi and nothing was indicated to him. Vanraj asks her why did she stop Malvika from talking. Anupama tells it’s their children’s business and no one else can interfere between them. Anupama tells Vanraj to not do anything regarding Malvika. Vanraj smiles and tells her that he hasn’t even started yet.

Everyone does the pooja and then go to fly the kite. Anupama tells Malvika to stay in limits with Vanraj or else things might get entangled. Bapuji tells it’ll be a kite competition. Anupama brings sweets and apologises to Malvika for yelling at her. Malvika laughs and tells its fine and Anupama also laughs with her. Anuj smiles looking at them. Later, Vanraj asks Malvika to be his partner and Anuj asks Anupama to be his partner. Vanraj smiles and tells Malvika to get ready to win.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

