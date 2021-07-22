Anupamaa 22 July 2021, Written Update: Anupama furious with Pakhi's wrongdoings

Anupama is furious with Pakhi for wasting food and also makes her realize the hard work of the farmers. Anupama blames all the parents for giving their children an easy life and says that if they knew the reality, they wouldn’t have thrown away the food. She also tells her that she has seen her father working very hard and knows the importance of food. Pakhi does not react to this and stands there as if she hasn't done anything wrong.

Anupama gives Pakhi 3500 rupees and asks her to burn it. Pakhi tells her that she isn't mad that she will burn the money. On which, Anupama tells her that she has already burnt it. She shows Pakhi the food wasted by them and tells her the food that was purchased with

4200 rupees, she already wasted 3500 from it by throwing away the food and also tells her that she should have ordered food which they could finish.

Vanraj interferes and tells Anupama not to stretch the topic. Anupama tells Vanraj that the topic has already been stretched. Also, she tells him that he could have cancelled the order when he got to know that it has been ordered by Pakhi. Vanraj tries to cover up Pakhi's fault, but Anupama explains to him that despite them pampering their children, they must also shout at them and make them realize their wrongdoings.

Further, Samar asks Pakhi to accept her mistake on which Pakhi starts crying. Kavya tries to interrupt but Baa shuts her off. Vanraj is seen trying to defend Pakhi. Anupama explains to him that Pakhi needs to accept her mistake. But Vanraj confronts her for creating an issue and asks her to shut up.

Kavya and Vanraj held Anupama responsible for creating an issue over nothing. Vanraj shouts at Samar for confronting Pakhi. And tells Anupama to stop as he wants peace.

Will Pakhi realise her fault? Let's wait for the next episode to get clarity.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa SPOILERS: Anupama & Vanraj distribute pamphlets on the street; Rakhi sees them