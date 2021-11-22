Anupamaa, 22 November 2021, Written Update: Kavya humiliates Vanraj and his family

Today, we see that Kavya takes advantage of the situation and accuses Vanraj’s family of never accepting her as their daughter-in-law. Anupama tries to interrupt whereas Kavya gets furious and tells her to stay away from her family. Kavya continues to humiliate Vanraj and his family while the latter tells her that none of the family members has ever tried to hurt her. Kavya holds Anupama responsible for all the mess in their family and says that her friendship with Anuj has destroyed all the relations. In the meantime, Hasmukh and Samar recall all their memories spent together and get emotional. Vanraj and Kavya get into a verbal spat and start arguing with each other.

Later, Vanraj informs Kavya that marrying a woman like her was the biggest mistake of his life and gets angry at Hasmukh for leaving the house. Hasmukh regrets his decision of coming back and thinks that he should have stayed back at Anupama’s house. Anupama tries to calm down everyone in the Shah house but fails in her attempt. Vanraj losses his calm and blames Anupama for all the misunderstandings amongst his family. Ahead, Vanraj informs everyone that he has decided to leave the house along with Kavya as he is tired of the daily drama. Anupama senses that Kavya will resist leaving the Shah house after convincing Leela.

Further, Vanraj gets ready to leave the house and asks Kavya to accompany her. Kavya shocks everyone when she reveals that Shah's house belongs to her and names all the family members as emotional fools. Vanraj goes through the property agreement and gets stunned when he learns that Kavya has fooled them to get their signatures on the property papers. Kavya laughs at the Shah family and explains to them how did she trapped everyone in her plan. Anupama tells Kavya that she has cheated on them and will have to repay everything.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

