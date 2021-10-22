Anupamaa, 22 October 2021, Written Update: Anupama confronts Leela

Today, Anuj is welcomed at the dandiya party while Shahs and all other guests enjoy the celebration. Kavya tells Vanraj to focus on their performance as they need to perform better than Anuj and Anupama. Leela gets irked as she finds Anupama and Anuj dancing together. Meanwhile, Hasmukh prays to god and wishes that Anuj and Anupama’s friendship should survive forever. Vanraj losses his calm and leaves the venue as Anupama’s decision of dancing with Anuj makes him furious. Later, Anupama and Anuj win the best jodi award and Leela is told to hand over the trophy.

On the flip side, a group of men talk about Anupama and Anuj and make stories about their affair. Vanraj overhears their talks and stands stunned but does not react. Anupama and Anuj enjoy the moment but some ladies at the venue question Anupama about her relationship with Anuj and also taunt her. Leela is instigated by her friends as they try to point all the negatives about Anupama. Leela shouts at Anupama and Anuj as the two are busy clicking pictures.

Leela losses her calm and starts insulting Anuj and tells him to leave to leave. Devika backs Anuj and tells Leela that she always cannot take advantage of her age and speak bad about anyone she wants. GK tries to interrupt but Leela tells him that she is least interested in talking to servants. Anupama takes a stand for Anuj and speaks against Leela. Vanraj informs Anupama that he will not bear a single word against his mother. Anupama gives a befitting reply to Vanraj.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 20 October 2021, Written Update: Anuj destroys Rohan's plan