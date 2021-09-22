Anupamaa, 22 September 2021, Written Update: Shahs visit Anuj’s house

Today we see that Vanraj performs the rituals while everyone in the family pray along with him. Kavya feels overwhelmed as they have completed all the rituals in her café. Kinjal makes her remember that this property belongs to Anupama. Meanwhile, Hasmukh tells his family to be quick as they have to also visit Anuj’s house. Vanraj gets angry but controls his anger. Ahead, the café’s chef informs Vanraj about a big order which includes Anupama’s signature dishes. Vanraj gets furious and tells the chef to cancel all the orders which include dishes suggested by Anupama. Furthermore, Anupama feels pity on Vanraj as his ego has always resulted in a loss.

Hasmukh asks Leela if she is interested in going to Anuj’s house. Anupama insists Leela, while Pakhi finally convinces her. After a while, Vanraj gets shocked as Kavya decides to visit Anuj’s house along with the family members. Further, Anuj gets overwhelmed to see the Shah family at his house. Kavya is surprised after looking at Anuj’s living standards as the latter thought that Anuj lives a lavish life. Anuj tells Kavya that he is satisfied in what he has and he feels better in a small house.

After a while, Shahs and Anuj worship Lord Ganesha and complete all the rituals together. The Shah family loves the Ganesha idol, while GK informs Shahs that the Ganesha idol is made by Anuj using all environment-friendly materials. Anupama compliments Anuj for his creativity, while Leela and Kavya stare at Anupama. On the other hand, Paritosh and Vanraj get irritated as everyone from their family has visited Anuj’s house keeping them behind.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

