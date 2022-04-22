Anupamaa, 22nd April 2022, Written Update: Anuj surprises Anupama

In today’s episode, Pakhi, Kinjal, Samar and Toshu are all talking about the ritual they finished with Anuj and Vanraj comes there. He acts edgy and then tells Toshu and Pakhi that they took the right decision by going to Anuj’s ritual and supporting Anupama’s marriage and stands there nervously. Kinjal asks him if he wants to tell them something and he says no and walks off. Samar says he can’t understand why Vanraj is sad because he and Anupama don’t have a relationship anymore.

Kinjal tells they were together for 26 years so it must be hard on him to see her move on. She says that Vanraj’s biggest problem isn’t Anupama getting married but he feels insecure and jealous that he might lose his children as Anuj might snatch them. Kinjal tells that they should be the ones who should comfort Vanraj and assure him that they’re all with him. Samar agrees and tells they’ll make sure the wedding goes smoothly. Then, Bapuji comes and says he wants to give a manicure to Anupama. She gets surprised and asks why and he tells her he’s just doing his duty. She tells him her hands get cleaned automatically when she’s washing the utensils and he laughs. He feels sick and uneasy and Anupama asks him if he’s okay and he says he’s fine. She asks him why is Anuj coming to pick her up and he tells he doesn’t know.

Later, Anuj comes to pick Anupama up and she goes with him. He blindfolds and takes her to a jewellery shop and then opens the blindfold and asks her to choose her engagement ring. She recalls how she had to wear her old engagement ring forcefully every day and walks away crying. He comes and asks her if he made her feel uncomfortable. She tells him he fulfilled her dream and made her happy even when she couldn’t think of it.

