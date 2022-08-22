Anupamaa, 22nd August 2022, Written Update: Anupama dresses Anuj as Krishna

In today’s episode, the doctor comes and checks Anuj and tells Anupama that it's good that his eyes are open and tells that it also means that he can hear, see and feel things and asks her to have a good environment around him. Anupama gets happy and asks the doctor if she can take Anuj down. The doctor agrees. Pakhi video calls Adhik and tells that Vanraj wants to meet Anuj and she’s scared of how things might turn out. Adhik thinks that if Vanraj comes then Barkha will humiliate him so he tells her that it’s a good idea as things might resolve between both the families. She tells him that she didn’t like how he spoke to her family. He thinks that he should play nice with her and apologises to her.

Anupama calls someone and asks them to send Anuj’s files to her. Anu gets dressed as Krishna and surprises Anupama. Anupama gets happy seeing her and hugs her. Barkha taunts Anupama and asks if the Shahs won’t come. Anupama tells no. Barkha hopes Vanraj comes and a drama stirs up. The police come to Shah house and Vanraj gets shocked. They tell they’re looking for Sundarlal Shah. Bapuji tells that they stay in the next lane.

Anupama takes care of Anuj. Kavya tries to cheer up Vanraj but he thinks that he needs to meet Anuj. Kavya wonders if he’s thinking of meeting Anuj. Anupama calls Bapuji and tells that this is the first time they’re celebrating festivals separately. Anupama dresses Anuj as Krishna and then gives him a flute. He drops it. She tells him that she will get dressed and tells he will hold the flute for her and leaves. He cries.

