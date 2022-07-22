Anupamaa, 22nd July 2022, Written Update: Barkha brainwashes Pakhi

In today’s episode, Anupama tells the Shahs that she won’t ever miss Kinjal’s appointment. Kavya gives hot chocolate milkshake to Anu. Anu asks Samar, Kinjal and Kavya also to have the milkshake. Vanraj tells Anupama not to take responsibilities if she can’t do them. Anupama tells the only reason she was late was because Anu was almost going to get into an accident. Vanraj tells even Kinjal could’ve gotten in an accident. Bapuji tells that nothing happened to Kinjal.

Baa asks Anupama why does she want to multitask when she already has a lot of responsibilities. She asks Anupama not to show that she’s great as they can perfectly take care of Kinjal without her. Anupama tells that she’ll come whenever Kinjal needs her. Later, Anupama takes Anu to Kavya’s house. Kanta gets happy seeing Anu. Vanraj tells Kavya to take Kinjal’s respond and take her to her appointments. Kavya tells that Anupama is perfectly capable of taking care of Kinjal. Baa asks Vanraj why is he giving the responsibility to Kavya and emotionally tells that even she’s capable of taking care of Kinjal. Vanraj agrees and consoles her.

Anupama lies on Kanta’s lap and tells her how scared she was before adopting Anu but now she feels complete after Anu’s arrival. Kanta tells that this is the speciality of motherhood. Barkha shows expensive items to Pakhi. She gets excited. Barkha tells that she’ll shower Adhik’s future wife with expensive gifts. Pakhi tells that she would be lucky. Barkha grins and Adhik tells that even she should go to U.S. with him. Barkha asks Pakhi to keep visiting. Anupama comes home and gets shocked seeing Pakhi.

