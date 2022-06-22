Anupamaa, 22nd June 2022, Written Update: Vanraj gets furious at Anupama

In today’s episode, Anupama, Anuj and Kinjal return back home from the hospital. Anupama and Kinjal cry and Vanraj asks Anupama what happened. Anupama tells that Kinjal and the baby are safe. Barkha asks why are Anupama and Kinjal crying then. Anuj tells that one mother is crying because the baby is fine and the other is crying because she feels like she failed to protect her daughter. Vanraj yells at Anupama for not taking good care of Kinjal.

Anuj asks him not to shout at Anupama as it’s not her fault and tells that he can understand what he’s feeling but that doesn’t give him a right to accuse Anupama. Anuj tells Anupama that mothers feel like every small mistake is theirs but they shouldn’t punish themselves so much as they can’t handle everything to perfection. He tells Kinjal that her baby is fine so she should stop crying. Bapuji tells Vanraj that it’s not Anupama’s fault. Vanraj asks Kinjal to leave with him but she insists to stay with Anupama. Anuj asks Toshu also stay back. Vanraj warns Anupama to get Kinjal back home safely, the next day.

In the room, Barkha gives milk to Kinjal and apologises for her mistake. Kinjal apologises for Vanraj’s behaviour. Anupama makes Kinjal drink and Barkha and her leave the room. At the Shah house, Vanraj drinks water angrily. Pakhi tells him that it’s not Anupama’s fault. Vanraj asks her if she’s feeling bad that she’s back at the middle-class house. Kavya asks him to calm down. Barkha tells Anuj that she feels like Vanraj will come and keep creating drama. Anuj tells Anupama that he didn’t like how Vanraj spoke to her. Barkha tells that they should drop Kinjal back. Anuj tells Barkha is right as Vanraj will not be at peace until Kinjal is back.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

