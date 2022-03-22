Anupamaa, 22nd March 2022, Written Update: Anupama becomes upset with Anuj

In today’s episode, Pakhi talks with her friends on a video call and one of them says Pakhi’s mother is getting married to her boyfriend. Pakhi asks what’s wrong in that as people in the US get married at the age of 60 as well. He says this is India and here grandmothers don’t get married and Anupama enters the room, so Pakhi cuts the call. Pakhi tells her that she was embarrassed when Vanraj married Kinjal and now she can’t be embarrassed because her mother is marrying her boyfriend.

Anupama asks her not to think about what people are going to say. Pakhi says she can’t do that and Vanraj comes and assures Pakhi that nothing will happen as Anupama won’t marry Anuj. He tells Anupama to think about how her family will be affected because of her decision. She walks away and goes to her dance academy. Anuj comes there and apologises for his behaviour after drinking bhaang. She tells him she has to practice and starts walking away but he holds her pallu and tells her he won’t leave her. She asks him to let her go. He leaves her pallu and says he’s only letting her go now but won’t ever leave her side and tells if she wants him to leave he will go away and never return. He asks her to practice well and leaves.

Anupama cries and thinks why only she has to suffer and recalls everyone's taunts. Baa says she won’t let Anupama marry Anuj and Bapuji asks her to understand that it’s okay for her to marry Anuj. Later, Anupama comes home and asks Bapuji, Samar and Dolly why’re they still awake. Bapuji calls Anuj and asks if everything’s fine and he informs him that Anupama isn’t talking to him. Bapuji wonders what if Anupama changes her decision.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 21st March 2022, Written Update: Baa is against Anuj’s proposal