Anupamaa, 22nd September 2022, Written Update: Anupama welcomes Kinjal to her home

In today’s episode, Rakhi asks Kinjal why not to go to her house. Kinjal tells that she exposes everyone’s truth and learns so many things about others through her sources, but she couldn’t even tell the truth about her own daughter. She tells that she would have become the old Anupama if she hadn’t learnt the truth and is thankful for Anupama telling the truth. She asks Kavya to drop her. Baa tells her she will call Anupama here. Kinjal asks her if she’s paying Anupama to do her work. Kavya tells Baa only calls Anupama when there’s a problem. Baa tells she’s Anupama’s mother.

Kinjal asks if that’s true did she ever hug Anupama and ask her how’s she feeling, ever pampered Anu or ever listened to Anupama? Later, Barkha gets shocked seeing Kavya, Vanraj, Kinjal and Arya and hopes that whatever she’s thinking shouldn’t be true. Vanraj gives Arya to Anupama and asks her to take care of the kids. Kinjal apologises for coming uninformed. Anuj tells that a daughter doesn’t need any excuse to visit her mother.