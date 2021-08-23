Anupamaa, 23 August 2021, Written Update: Anupama gets cheated by the fraudsters

Today, Leela thinks of making sweets along with her daughter-in-law and calls Kavya. Kavya is happy thinking that Leela has started considering her as the daughter-in law. Instead, Leela asks Kavya to help her in preparing sweets for Rakshabandhan. Meanwhile, Nandini tells Anupama about the evil eye band which keeps a person away from bad vibes. Anupama gets happy knowing about the band and decides to purchase it. Later, Anupama decides to go the bank and check if the loan amount is been credited to her account.

Further, Kavya tells Leela that her hand has started paining making sweets. Latter tries to escape but Leela doesn’t let her go. Vanraj informs Leela and Kavya about Vinod meeting with an accident, and says that he is hospitalised but will recover soon. Kavya asks Vanraj about loan, Vanraj says he forgot to ask Anupama and will cross-check once she’s back.

Later, Anupama gets back home with teary eyed and reveals about being cheated by the fraudsters. She tells how the fraudsters tricked her and made her sign in a hurry. Vanraj accuses Anupama for all the chaos after knowing that they have to now pay Rs 40 lakh in total. Anupama stands shocked as she cannot digest the truth. Vanraj is worried about how will Hasmukh react after knowing the truth. Samar asks Shahs not to accuse Anupama as she was the only person trying hard to pay the property tax. Anupama apologises to the family and assures them to make everything fall in place. Vanraj blames Anupama for the mess and tells her to pay back the amount on her own.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

