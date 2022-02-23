Anupamaa, 23 February 2022, Written Update: Kinjal and Toshu have more differences

In today’s episode, Nandini apologises to everyone and thanks them for taking care of her. Anupama says not to feel bad for prioritising herself. Nandini cries and hugs her and leaves. Samar hugs Anupama. Vanraj says it’s better she left as they can find a better girl for Samar, who thinks he’s not in the state to love anyone else. Then, Anupama goes back to her house and does pooja with Anuj. Toshu asks Kinjal if she’s still angry. He tells her to tell him directly about the problem. Kinjal asks him if he has time to listen to her. He tells he just wants to finish his work soon. Kinjal says they don’t even talk properly anymore. Toshu says it’s because she always fights.

Kinjal calms down and asks him to sit next to her. He gets a call and leaves to attend it and she gets angry. Anupama asks Anuj to go buy vegetables. Bapuji brings Samar and Kinjal cream rolls and says he knows they’re missing Anupama. He tells them he will listen to them if they need to talk. Samar says he feels like he’s lost everything. Bapuji tells he needs to move on. Kinjal tells she can only talk about her feelings to Anupama and apologises to Bapuji. Samar informs Bapuji that Anuj is planning a surprise for Anupama’s birthday.

Bapuji calls Anupama and tells her that Kinjal wanted to speak to her. Anuj returns home with a lot of vegetables and says he had fun bargaining for them. Anupama scolds him for bringing so many vegetables at once. Vanraj calls Malvika and tells her he set up a meeting and asks her to come. Bapuji tells him that with time everyone will get to know if he’s a good person or not. Vanraj tells Toshu to print the news of Anuj and Anupama not being related to the business anymore.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

