Anupamaa 23 July 2021, Written Update: Rakhi and Vanraj get into a heated argument

Samar drags Pakhi and insists that she should apologize to Anupama but she refuses and in turn, kicks his foot. At this moment, Paritosh enters and sees Pakhi crying. He misinterprets the situation and gets into a fight with Samar. Bapuji witnesses their fight and taunts them which leaves them speechless and ashamed of their actions.

Meanwhile, Baa consoles Anupama and tells her to not overthink the situation. In the morning, Pakhi favors Kavya to distrust Anupama and even calls her bestie, seeing this, Anupama asks Vanraj to talk to Pakhi.

Later, Vanraj goes to the market and distributes his cafe’s pamphlets to the people walking by the street. Everyone in the family is surprised to see him do such a thing and going out of his comfort zone. Kavya is in shock to see Vanraj distributing pamphlets and thinks that it might be Anupama’s idea. Meanwhile, Rakhi comes there with one of her friends and they notice Anupama and Vanraj distributing the pamphlets. She feels ashamed of their actions and leaves the place with her friend.

Later, Rakhi visits the Shah family house and expresses her anger towards Vanraj for distributing pamphlets on the road. She even calls him and his family a bunch of roadside beggars, begging people to have a cup of coffee in their cafe. Vanraj gets infuriated with this comment and gets into a heated argument with Rakhi.

