Anupamaa, 23 September 2021, Written Update: Anupama to join Anuj for their meeting

Today we see that Shahs have a good time at Anuj’s house as everyone enjoys his hospitality. Anuj serves food to everyone which amazes Kavya. Kinjal tries to serve, while Anuj tells Kinjal to rest as he will serve his special guests. Samar tells Nandini that till now he had only seen Anupama serving others throughout his life.

Later, everyone enjoy the all the food and are surprised to learn that everything is been cooked by Anuj. GK informs Shahs that Anuj had learnt cooking from his mother and today he is an expert in it. Anupama praises Anuj and his all-round behaviour. After a while, Vanraj and Paritosh visit Anuj’s house as they could not resist themselves. Meanwhile, Anupama recalls that Anuj was the best in arm wrestling in their college.

Vanraj gets jealous and challenges Anuj for a match. Anuj refuses to take up the challenge, while Paritosh and Pakhi insist Anuj to compete. Further, as the match starts everyone starts cheering for both of them. Ahead, the competition gets more intense as both of the contestants are giving their hundred percent. Finally, Vanraj wins the battle and says that he has never lost any battle.

Furthermore, Anuj talks about his meeting in Mumbai and tells Anupama that she has to accompany him for the meeting. Shahs go against Anuj’s decision and try to stop Anupama from visiting Mumbai. Anuj asks Anupama for her final decision and she gets ready to accompany him for the meeting.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

