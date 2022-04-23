Anupamaa, 23rd April 2022, Written Update: Anupama selects her ring

In today’s episode, Anuj tells Anupama that a woman forgets how precious she is and tells that nothing is valuable in front of her including hundreds of diamonds. He tells her to go back inside the shop with him or he will lift her and take her. She holds his hand and smiles and tells her old engagement ring’s mark won’t go. He asks her not to hide it as her past is a part of her life and he will accept her no matter what. He tells without the past she wouldn’t be where she is right now.

Anupama cries and he wipes her tears and takes her back into the jewellery shop and shows her the rings. Anupama selects a ring and Anuj asks her why did she select such a simple ring. She tells she liked that one the most and gets happy when she receives it. Bapuji, Jignesh, Samar, Kinjal, Toshu and Pakhi discuss the wedding and what duties they should take over. Vanraj comes and asks Kavya where did she come from and asks why she didn’t inform Bapuji before leaving the house. She tells she had to attend to important work. Baa’s mother calls her and informs her that she’s coming home and Baa thinks now she will ruin Anupama’s happiness.

Anupama comes home and shows her ring to everyone and Kinjal gets extremely happy. Anupama and Anuj get happy thinking they’ll get engaged the next day. Next morning, Anupama goes to the temple and prays. She turns around and gets scared after seeing Vanraj standing behind her. Vanraj tells her he came to talk about something important.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

