Anupamaa, 23rd August 2022, Written Update: Vanraj visits Anuj

In today’s episode, Anupama dresses Anuj as Krishna and gets ready as Radha. Ankush asks Barkha why did Anupama invite the office employees as well. Barkha tells it's fine as they will work for them in the future. Anupama dances around Anuj while he’s sitting in the wheelchair. Everyone claps. Anupama makes Anuj cut the cake and then feeds it to Anu. Papers fall off Ankush’s pocket and Anupama notices that and goes to pick them but Barkha takes them and tells that it's hers. Anupama thinks that something’s off.

Barkha yells at Ankush to be careful. At the Shahs' house everyone gathers to do pooja but Baa tells that Vanraj isn’t here. Pakhi asks what if he went to the Kapadias’. Vanraj comes and they all feel relieved. They do the pooja. Vanraj recalls Anupama’s accusation and leaves the pooja. He comes to the Kapadias’ house and apologises to Anuj. Anupama gets shocked seeing him and asks him why did he come. Pakhi walks behind and recalls how she saw Vanraj leave the house so she accompanied him. Vanraj promises that he didn’t mean any harm to Anuj intentionally and tells that he can’t remember but he’s swearing on his children.

Rakhi comes and tells that she saw them leaving so she followed them here because she knew there was drama here. Barkha yells at Vanraj and Baa and Bapuji also come. Barkha asks them if the whole family came to ruin their festival. Anupama asks her not to yell and ruin Anuj’s birthday. Barkha tells Anupama that she doesn’t love Anuj at all and tells she knew her true colours. She shows the legal documents and Anupama gets shocked reading them.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 22nd August 2022, Written Update: Anupama dresses Anuj as Krishna