Anupamaa, 23rd July 2022, Written Update: Anupama and Pakhi argue

In today’s episode, Barkha tells Anupama that both her daughters received gifts. Anu asks Pakhi who gave her the gift and Pakhi takes Anupama’s name. Anu exclaims that Barkha usually never gifts anything to anyone. Barkha tells she will give a gift to her as well. Anupama sends Anu to the room and asks Pakhi why did she take such an expensive gift. Pakhi asks her why did she take a diamond necklace from Anuj. She tells her that she took that necklace from her husband since she earns as well as divides work with him.

She tells Pakhi that even she can agree on receiving such expensive gifts when she builds a status for herself by earning. Barkha tells Anupama that she’s overreacting. Baa massages Kinjal’s leg and she tells Baa that she’s feeling relaxed. Kavya comes and Kinjal tells that she can’t wait for Anupama to get the oil for stretch marks. Baa goes and tells Vanraj that she’s hurt that her efforts aren’t being acknowledged as everyone’s appreciating Anupama only. Vanraj goes to Pakhi’s college and the security guard tells that Pakhi left long ago.

Anu comes and shows Anupama that Anuj gifted her a silver plate. Anupama gets shocked and asks why did he gift such an expensive item. Anuj tells that it’s the emotion that matters. Pakhi asks Anuj if she can stay the night. Anuj asks her to take permission from Vanraj and if he agrees she can stay. Anupama gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 22nd July 2022, Written Update: Barkha brainwashes Pakhi