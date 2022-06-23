Anupamaa, 23rd June 2022, Written Update: Pakhi gets upset by Vanraj

In today’s episode, Anuj tells Anupama that he’s very angry at Vanraj for speaking to her that way and asks her to stay away from him and the Shahs for a few days. Anupama tells that Kinjal is pregnant, so how can she stay away from her and assures him that she will handle Vanraj. Anuj tells that even Vanraj can’t handle himself and tells that she should stay away from him for a few days as even he can’t bear to see his face for some time. Pakhi tells Vanraj that whatever happened with Kinjal is an accident. Vanraj yells at her. Bapuji comes and asks what happened. Vanraj tells him everything and she tells that Kinjal shouldn’t have gone. Pakhi tells she’ll go visit Anupama whenever she wants. Vanraj tells her she won’t go anywhere and she goes to her room crying.

Vanraj tells Bapuji that his own kids are ashamed of staying in his house. Anuj tells Anupama to not let her good behaviour be taken for granted as he can’t stand people insulting her and walks away. Barkha tells Anupama that if she takes a stand for her maternal home then she should also take a stand for herself and Anuj as Anuj supports her all the time. Sara asks them to stop the topic and Anupama walks away silently. Adhik praises Barkha for her mind games.

Ankush comes and Adhik tells that Vanraj comes and yells at everyone. Sara tells that Barkha slapped a doctor when Adhik was sick but Vanraj’s act is not justified. Barkha tries to defend herself. Ankush tells that Sara is the wisest even though she’s the youngest. Anupama cries and hugs Anuj. He apologises for expressing his thoughts. Anupama tells they had promised to be vocal about their feelings and tells that he’s very loyal. They smile and hug.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

