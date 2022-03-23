Anupamaa, 23rd March 2022, Written Update: Anuj meets with an accident

In today’s episode, Anuj cries thinking about Anupama and gets up to go and talk to her but stops after recalling her words and wonders what her decision might be. Anupama goes to call Anuj but stops after recalling Vanraj’s words. She thinks she’ll tell him after her dance performance even if it breaks Anuj’s heart. Anuj receives a call and gets shocked.

Bapuji looks for Anupama and Vanraj informs him that Anupama left home early in the morning. Baa asks what happened and Bapuji warns her not to ruin Anupama’s happiness. Anupama prepares for her dance and Anuj on the other hand, rushes to his car after finishing his meeting and thinks he needs to reach fast and watch Anupama’s dance. Bapuji, Samar and Kinjal go to Anupama and ask her what’s her decision. A staff member takes Anupama aside and Samar and Kinjal feel something wrong might happen. Anuj thinks he hasn’t spoken to Anupama for so many hours. Anupama gets ready and thinks about Anuj asking her to concentrate on her dance. She thinks she didn’t speak to him for hours and calls him. Anuj doesn’t pick up the phone as he’s driving.

GK comes and informs her that Anuj might be busy in the meeting as he had to go out of station for it. Anuj accelerates and thinks he needs to reach soon to watch Anupama’s performance. The rest of the Shahs also come and sit at the auditorium. Anupama waits for Anuj’s arrival. Anuj meets with an accident and Anupama slips and falls down and notices red colour and worries for him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

