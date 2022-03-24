Anupamaa, 23rd March 2022, Written Update: Anuj meets with an accident

In today’s episode, the host tells they’ll continue with the performances. One of the crew members asks Samar to come along as Anupama has frozen and is panicking. Samar calls Devika and informs her about Anupama’s condition and they both rush to her but the guard stops them. They insist on meeting Anupama and go inside the green room.

Anupama tells something bad happened to Anuj and Devika asks her to calm down as everything’s fine and informs her that Anuj must be in the meeting. Samar calls Anuj but he doesn’t pick up. Devika calls the inspector and asks him to find out where Anuj is. Kinjal wonders where Samar and Devika are and worries about them. Anuj comes and Anupama sighs with relief seeing him and tells she was worried about him. She realises she’s imagining him and runs yelling Anuj’s name. Samar and Devika stop her and she asks them to let her go as something’s happened to Anuj. Devika asks her to stay strong and perform as it was Anuj’s dream and asks her not to break it.

Anupama recalls Anuj’s words and imagines Anuj encouraging her to perform. The host calls Anupama to perform. Devika gets a call from the inspector and tells them they found a dead body at the accident site and asks GK to come to identify the body. She gets shocked and Samar cries thinking why only Anupama has to suffer. Anupama dances thinking about Anuj. Vanraj tells its funny that Anuj isn’t there to watch her performance.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

