Anupamaa, 23rd May 2022, Written Update: Anuj’s surprise for Anupama

In today’s episode, Pakhi, Samar and Toshu say ‘Jao mummy jao, jeelo apni zindagi’. Anupama laughs and then she and Anuj dance together. Anuj makes Anupama wear her sandals recreating their first meeting. Samar tells that their love story started this way and Toshu tells that their wedding is ending in the same way. Anupama then goes to pray to Tulsi and finishes her bidaai ritual.

She sits down in the car with Anuj and everyone gets emotional. She starts crying and then they leave. Anuj consoles Anupama and tells that he doesn’t like this ritual as the girl should leave everything behind. He tells that she left her entire family including her children. Anupama tells that this might be emotional but a woman also thinks about her new journey with her husband so it’s fine. Vanraj hopes that Anupama is happy in her new course of life and then decides that he needs to take care of his parents, mama and children as Kavya would be busy taking care of only herself.

Anuj and Anupama’s car gets punctured and the driver tells them he needs to change the tyre. They get out of the car and Anuj tells that he got more alone time with her. She tells him that he’s getting romantic with her. He tells that he didn’t have any right to get romantic but now he does. It starts raining, so they rush into the car and he holds her hand. The driver comes and tells that he fixed the tyre. Anuj feels disappointed. Anupama tells Anuj that the driver is taking the wrong route. Anuj tells its a surprise for her and takes her to his parents’ house and she gets surprised. He tells he always wanted to bring her here. He opens the door and GK, Devika and the Shahs stand there with the aarti. They both enter together and everyone rejoices.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

