Anupamaa, 23rd September 2022, Written Update: Toshu threatens to self harm

In today’s episode, Barkha tells Kinjal that she should divorce Toshu and move on independently in her life as she’s capable of it. Kinjal thanks her and tells her that she just wants to be alone. Baa tells Samar to take her to where Toshu is staying as he’s talking about giving up his life. Kinjal runs to Anuj and tells him that Arya is choking and asks him to call Anupama. Anuj calls Anupama and she tells Kinjal to keep patting Arya’s back. Anuj asks GK to call a doctor. Baa tells that Anupama is the reason for Toshu’s broken marriage, so she asks Vanraj to get Kinjal back.

Vanraj tells that they should give space to Kinjal. Baa tells Toshu is talking about giving up his life, so they should at least bring him back to the house. Anuj hits his head on the table and Anupama reaches and makes him sit. Kinjal panics and Anupama feels guilty for not being able to handle things. Anuj gets a call from Anu’s school saying her admission isn’t possible as Anupama didn’t fill the form on time. Anupama cries and tells she failed every relationship. They ask her to calm down. Vanraj calls Toshu and asks him to come home.