Anupamaa, 24 August 2021, Written Update: Vanraj decides to help Anupama in repaying the loan amount

Today we see that, Kavya demotivates Anupama saying that the latter is useless and cannot do anything on her own. Kavya also adds that she won't let Vanraj pay the amount along with her. Anupama blames herself for all the chaos and says that she needs to fix everything. Wherein Kavya is shocked to know that Vanraj regrets for being angry on Anupama as she tried to help him by taking a loan.

Meanwhile, Paritosh gets furious on Anupama for signing the loan papers without any assistance from anyone from the family. Kinjal and Nandini stop Paritosh for accusing Anupama for everything bad. Paritosh lashes back at Kinjal for supporting Anupama. Further, Vanraj feels guilty for his behaviour and decides to help Anupama as she has always helped him in his bad times. Anupama cries as she feels that she has messed up everyone's life. Later, Leela gets a panic attack and tells Kinjal that if needed she will sell her kidney to help the family. Kinjal worries for Leela and calls Vanraj.

Vanraj urgently gets back home to help Leela, while latter tells Vanraj that she won’t be able to tell Hasmukh about the fraud as he might get a heart attack. Looking at the mess in the house, Kavya asks Anupama to fix the things quickly because she is responsible for all the mess.

Later, Kavya talks to Kinjal about Anupama’s dumbness and calls her an illiterate. Kinjal refuses to talk to Kavya saying that she is very busy and least interested in talking to her. Anupama remembers all the words used by her family and walks on the road alone. Later, Anupamaa gets an idea to repay the loan amount and meets Rakhi Dave for the same.