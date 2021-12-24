Anupamaa, 24 December 2021, Written Update: Malvika visits the Shah family

In today’s episode Anuj gets restless as Malvika leaves his house without informing anyone and Anupama asks him not to blame himself for whatever happens in his sister's life. Anupama also adds that Malvika’s behaviour is very different as she gets angry on every small topic as she knows that Anuj will come behind her. Anuj finds it difficult to forget the past as according to him Malvika is alone and needs love and care. Elsewhere, Vanraj confronts Kavya for interfering in his life and tells her to sign on the divorce papers, so that he can live his life freely.

Kavya refuses to sign on the papers and decides to change her behaviour for Vanraj and Shahs as she feels that Malvika can easily replace her if she continues to upset everyone. After a while, Leela gets surprised when she sees that Kavya drops her work and starts preparing food for Vanraj. Kavya requests Leela to help her as she has decided to turn into an ideal wife so that Vanraj can concentrate more on his professional life. Moving on, Malvika thrashes some goons who try to misbehave with her on the road and gets emotional as she feels that she is neglected by Anuj.

Back in the Shah house, Vanraj ignores Kavya and refuses to take the food prepared by her as he feels that everything is planned to gain sympathy. In the meantime, Malvika enters the Shah house and seeks permission from Vanraj to let her live in his house as she is feeling uncomfortable to live with Anuj and Anupama. On the flip side, Anuj recalls Akshay and blames him for creating misunderstandings as in the past Malvika decided to leave the house only because the former had a problem with him. Anupama consoles Anuj and prays to god to end all the problems as the latter is finding it hard to maintain a proper balance in his relations.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

