Anupamaa, 24 January 2022, Written Update: Kavya returns back

In today’s episode, Samar tries to contact Nandini but is unable to do it. Everyone gets ready for the competition. Anuj writes ‘Maan’ on his and Anupama’s kite. The competition starts. Samar struggles with flying the kite and Anupama asks him to be careful. Nandini comes and helps him with flying the kite and they cut GK and Baa’s kite. Baa scolds GK. Anuj and Malvika start competing against each other. Malvika tells him that he’ll lose and Anuj tells he’ll lose purposely for her.

Vanraj tells Malvika he won’t let her lose. Anupama starts flying the kite and tells Vanraj that he will lose because of his behaviour and actions. Kavya comes and cuts Vanraj’s kite and tells him that his kite was flying very high so she had to cut it. Anupama asks Kavya to not create any drama and Kavya tells her if Malvika does it, then it’s not drama. She asks Vanraj how could he yell at Nandini. Baa tries to console Kavya and she asks Baa why didn’t she stop Vanraj even though he was wrong.

Vanraj tells Kavya that no one likes her and tells Nandini can be replaced by anyone by Samar. Kavya yells at him and they both start fighting. Kavya starts crying and tells no one supports her or doesn’t even care about her even though she’s a part of the family. Bapuji tells her that he tried contacting her but she didn’t respond. Baa tells Kavya that she and Bapuji tried to make Vanraj understand and try to bring their relationship back together again. Kavya asks if they tried to make things right by replacing her with Malvika.

