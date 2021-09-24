Anupamaa, 24 September 2021, Written Update: Anupama takes a stand for herself and stays firm on her decision

Today we see that Anuj's offer for Anupama creates tension in Shah house. Anupama decides to take a stand for herself and confronts Leela for raising doubts on her, while she has always supported Dolly for her business trips. Vanraj supports Leela and says that she supported Dolly knowing that none of her colleague had a crush on her. Anupama losses her calm and gets angry on her family members for blaming her with false allegations.

Meanwhile, Samar and Kinjal get excited for Anupama’s trip and pack her bag. Paritosh tries to stop them as he strongly feels that the society will raise questions on Anupama. Kinjal gives a befitting reply to Paritosh and makes him quiet. On the other hand, Anupama tries to explain Leela that Anuj is only a good friend, while Leela interrupts Anupama and tells her that a boy and a girl can never be good friends. Anupama asks Leela and Vanraj not to bother about her and tells them to end the debate over her trip and leaves from there.

Hasmukh finds Anupama upset and motivates her to be strong. Furthermore, Anupama shares her childhood dream in which she always dreamt of travelling in an airplane and also wanted experience the sea below her. Later, Vanraj thinks about his own behaviour and feels weird as he has no right over Anupama as they have parted ways. Hasmukh calls Anupama a business woman, while Samar decides to make Anupama’s passport. Anupama thanks god and for supporting her in every situation.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

