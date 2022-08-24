Anupamaa, 24th August 2022, Written Update: Anuj regains consciousness

In today’s episode, Baa asks Anupama what the papers are as she looks shocked. Barkha asks Anupama if at least now she’s aware of what to do. Anupama tells yes and burns the papers. Everyone gets shocked. Baa asks what was in the papers. Anupama tells that it was a legal notice and tells she doesn’t want to discuss it in front of Anuj and takes him to the room and asks him not to worry about what he heard. He worries. Anupama returns back and asks Barkha to continue saying what she was saying. Barkha tells that she doesn’t trust Anupama as she only cares about her children and so they doubt that she will hand over the properties to her kids and probably even to Vanraj.

Ankush tells that he will take over the business as she doesn’t know what to do. Anupama gets shocked and asks why’re they conspiring in Anuj’s absence. Anupama tells this is like Mahabharat and Krishna was there to help the Pandavas, but now he will help her as well. The nurse comes and tells Anupama that Anuj regained consciousness. She rushes happily. Anuj takes her name and she asks him to calm down. Everyone rushes and Anuj tells that Vanraj is not behind his condition as he slipped and fell and Vanraj tried to help him but even he fell.

Baa tells she knew Vanraj was innocent. He tells that he heard what Barkha and Ankush told. Ankush tells that they didn’t trust Anupama as she was favouring the Shahs. Anuj tells that he knows they lost their business in the US and they get shocked. Anu comes and hugs Anuj and insists he cut the cake. They all become happy and cut the cake.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

