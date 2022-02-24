Anupamaa, 24th February 2022, Written Update: Anuj proposes Anupama

In today’s episode, Anuj and Anupama watch a dance show together and he asks her to learn the steps. The power goes off and Anuj says she’s understanding his shayaris now and tells love evolves slowly. He tells they’ve reached every aspect of love and are yet to reach the last step of the temple. He holds an onion ring and proposes her and tells he wants to marry her for his own sake and not because Baa wanted them to marry. Anupama gets happy and he tells that she’s the most important person in his life. He tells he wants to lead a very simple life with her where they divide work . He asks her to take her time to decide.

Bapuji tells he wants to withdraw money and wants to do something for the people he loves. Baa wonders why he needs so much money. Anuj and Anupama walk and a baarat proceeds by. Sindhur falls over her forehead and she gets shocked. Anuj looks at Anupama and then cleans she forehead. Pakhi texts her boyfriend and informs him that she can’t meet him for few days and tells him that she can’t even text him frequently. Kinjal sees her texting and asks her why does she look so restless. She tells she’s not just her bhabhi but she can also see her has her friend and asks her to share her feelings with her.

Kinjal tells they have a less generation gap between them and can definitely understand her situation better than Baa. Pakhi tells she wants to go to her friend’s house for a sleepover but Baa won’t let her go. Pakhi thinks Baa won’t ever understand, but Kinjal will. He tells he cannot wait to marry her but he won’t persuade her as he knows she has built her identity with great difficulty.

