Anupamaa, 25th July 2022, Written Update: Anupama asks Pakhi to go back

In today’s episode, Vanraj drives back home and recalls people’s opinion about Adhik and Pakhi’s relationship. Barkha tells Pakhi that she’s free to ask whatever she needs and is very excited that she’ll stay back in their house tonight. Pakhi tells that she needs to take permission from Vanraj. Barkha tells that Anuj granted permission and it's better if he only talks with Vanraj. Adhik tells there’s nothing wrong with Pakhi staying here so he’ll go and get the bag from her house. Anu paints Anuj’s nails and he gets emotional.

Anupama tells that father’s emotions are underrated and praises their love towards their children. Anu serves tea and snacks to Anuj and Anupama and they all enjoy their quality time together. Vanraj comes back home and asks Kavya if Pakhi returned. She tells no. Anuj apologises to Anupama for agreeing to let Pakhi stay back and tells that he didn’t want to differentiate so he agreed. She tells it’s fine. Anupama thinks of telling Anuj about the accident but Anu tells him. He worries and yells at Anupama. Anu asks him not to scold her as even Vanraj did the same.

Anupama apologises and Anuj also apologises for yelling. Adhik reaches the Shah house and tells Kavya to pack Pakhi’s bag as she will stay at their house tonight. Kavya fears Vanraj’s reaction and goes to pack. Vanraj asks her why’s she packing and she informs him about Pakhi’s stay. He gets shocked. He goes and tells Adhik to leave as he’ll get the bag. Anupama tells Pakhi that she can’t stay. Barkha asks her why’s she differentiating between Pakhi and Anu and not letting her stay. Anupama asks her not to interfere.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

