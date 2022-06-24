Anupamaa, 24th June 2022, Written Update: Rakhi insults Bapuji

In today’s episode, Anuj tells Anupama that if his child or grandchild were also in trouble then he would’ve reacted the same as Vanraj so he understands his plight. He tells that he can understand Vanraj’s reaction but he doesn’t like it when anyone insults his wife. He congratulates her for their first wife. She tells its not good to keep fighting but it’s also not good to not fight at all. He tells that if they think about it, it’s not a bad fight as they just disagreed with each other. She tells yes but then tells him that she doesn’t want to fight with him tomorrow though.

He asks her to go sleep with Toshu and Kinjal as they need her. She asks him if she doesn’t want her to sleep with him and goes closer. He thinks she’s getting romantic. She bends down to take the pillow and leaves. He smiles. The next morning, Kinjal wakes up and sees Anupma sleeping on the couch. She tells her baby that their grandparents love their grandchildren a lot. She starts coughing and Anupama wakes up and goes to check up on her. Anuj also comes. Kinjal tells she’s fine but she wants to go home as Vanraj might be worrying. Anuj makes laddoos for Kinjal.

Sara tells Barkha that she should stop fighting with Ankush all the time over the business and reconcile like Anupama and Anuj. Then, Adhik asks Barkha not to worry as he will take of everything. Bapuji mopes the floor and Baa asks him to stop. He tells he will help her with household chores. Rakhi comes and taunts Bapuji and walks over the wet floor and insults him. Bapuji mops the floor again but Anupama comes and stops him.

