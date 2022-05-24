Anupamaa, 24th May 2022, Written Update: Anupama’s grihapravesh takes place

In today’s episode, Anupama asks the Shahs how did they come here. Devika tells that Anuj faked the tyre puncture so they can reach first and Pakhi tells that they all wanted to see where she lived after marriage. GK tells that Anuj couldn’t see Anupama not happy so he got her children home. Pakhi tells they’re happy to be here and Anupama gets happy and thanks Anuj for this surprise. Anuj tells her that he can’t see her in tears. Anupama goes to take GK’s blessings but he tells her not to touch his feet again. Devika jokes that Anupama’s backbone will break if she keeps bending to touch elders’ feet for blessings.

GK gives Anuj’s mother’s necklace to Anupama and tells her that it belongs to her now. Anupama gets emotional and takes it teary-eyed. GK tells that he has an announcement to make and everyone awaits his speech. GK tells that Anuj transferred this house and his business to Anupama. Everyone gets surprised and Anupama tells that she can’t accept that. Anuj tells her that he wants her to have it because she knows how to take up responsibility like that and convinces her to agree. Anupama agrees and signs the papers. Kavya gets shocked seeing Anupama sign a cheque worth Rs 11 lakh.

Then, Anuj takes Anupama to give a house tour. Devika thanks Kavya for changing herself and helping in Anupama’s wedding. Kavya tells Anupama is lucky to have Anuj. Later, the couple plays a game where they’re supposed to cut the jaggery without touching it. They use thread to cut it. Both of them win. Vanraj calls Toshu and asks him to come home as Baa is unwell. They all leave, except Anuj and Anupama.

