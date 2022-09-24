Anupamaa, 24th September 2022, Written Update: Baa fails to get Kinjal back

In today’s episode, the Kapadias do the pooja for Shraad. GK tells he will donate to the orphanage. Anupama tells the importance of feeding the animals and talks about how important they are and how we should take care of them. Anuj agrees and tells that even when he was in the orphanage, the kids would all feed the animals and birds. Anupama apologises for not being able to take care of everyone. Anuj tells that it’s not her fault as she has to go through so much. Anuj teases her by showing her a video of her snoring. Arya starts crying and Anuj asks Anupama if they have any kid in their house.

She realises that he has forgotten about Arya and Kinjal staying in their house. She tells him that Anu must be watching some video and goes to Arya and consoles her. She tells Kinjal that she will also soon learn how to handle the kids. Kinjal tells she doesn’t know what to do. Anupama tells her that she has her entire life to figure out. Baa comes to Anupama’s house and starts creating a drama. She yells at Anupama and asks Kinjal to come back. Kinjal asks her not to force her. Baa blames Anupama for everything. Anuj asks her to stop.