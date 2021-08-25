Anupamaa, 25 August 2021, Written Update: Rakhi keeps a condition before helping Anupama

Today, Anupama visits Rakhi’s house to meet her. Rakhi asks the reason behind Anupama’s visit. Anupama asks Rakhi to help her financially and begs in front of Rakhi for money. Rakhi is happy to see Anupama crying as she asks her to lend Rs 20 lakh and tells Rakhi about the fraud. Rakhi recalls her moment with the Shah family and remembers all the insults. Meanwhile, Vanraj feels restless thinking about Anupama.

Rakhi compares Anupama to a beggar. Anupama tells Rakhi that she is not begging, just wants her to lend some amount of money. The latter assures Rakhi to pay back her money in time. Rakhi laughs at Anupama and tells her to live in the reality and says that she has nothing left. Later, Rakhi keeps a weird condition before she lends the money. Rakhi tells Anupama that in return of the money she has to convince Kinjal to leave Shah mansion. Anupama gets shocked to hear Rakhi’s condition and says that she cannot give away her children’s happiness in return of money. Rakhi decides to break down Anupama by her words.

Further, Rakhi tells Anupama to mortgage her pride if she cannot convince Kinjal to leave the house. Rakhi asks Anupama to decide fast, the latter decides to keep her pride at stake. Finally, Rakhi decides to lend money to Anupama and tells her to remember the condition till she returns the money. As Anupama leaves, Rakhi gets happy thinking that she owns Anupama. While Anupama prays to god that no one in the family should get to know that how she arranged the money.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

