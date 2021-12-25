Anupamaa, 25 December 2021, Written Update: Malvika stays with Shah family

In today's episode, Anuj finds out about Malvika from a passing stranger on the way. The boy tells Anuj the whereabouts of Malvika. GK believes Malvika returned after such a long time, but she left. He decides to talk with Hasmukh. Hasmukh fails to attend GK’s call. Malvika pleads to Vanraj to let her stay. Kavya suggests that Malvika stay at the hotel because she won't be able to utilise the facilities at the residence. Malvika is stopped by Vanraj, who agrees to let her live with Shah family. Malvika is overjoyed.

Anuj and Anupama learn that Malvika has reached Shah house. Kavya is enraged when Vanraj refuses to let Malvika go. Vanraj tells Kavya that she should avoid causing a scene. Malvika asks Kavya and Vanraj not to fight. She also says she'll go if there's an issue. Malvika is stopped by Hasmukh and Vanraj. Vanraj is questioned by Malvika about why he is fighting Kavya. Kavya becomes enraged and orders Malvika to leave the house. Anuj and Anupama arrive. Kavya is warned by Anuj for being rude.

Anuj tries to convince Malvika to return home with him. Malvika declines Anuj's request. Anuj advises Malvika not to be stubborn. Malvika informs Anupama and Anuj that she will stay with Vanraj till her anger calms. Malvika says she likes Shahs and wants to stay with them. Anuj says Kavya might not like her presence. Malvika asks Vanraj to talk with Kavya. Anupama later agrees to let Malvika stay with Shah family. Kavya, Leela and others get shocked.

Kavya taunts Anupama. Vanraj stops Kavya. Malvika tells Anupama that she is not upset with her. Anupama asks Malvika not to be upset with Anuj. Kavya decides to throw Malvika out of the house. Malvika and Vanraj decide to attend the conference from home.

Anuj informs GK about Malvika. Anupama apologises to Anuj for deciding on his behalf. Anuj asks Anupama not to be sorry. Anuj is concerned that Malvika's presence in the house may annoy Kavya. Anupama promises Anuj that Malvika will be safe in the Shah house.

