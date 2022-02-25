Anupamaa, 25 February 2022, Written Update: Bapuji plans to throw a birthday party for Anupama

In today’s episode, Anuj and Anupama go to the dance academy and Samar tells them that their website design is ready. He tells them they should launch the design before Anupama’s birthday and Anuj agrees and tells that the response on Anupama’s dance video is good. Samar leaves and Anupama worries about Samar’s sadness. Anuj assures her that Samar will be fine soon. Anuj asks Anupama to give an answer before they start getting bald and become too old. Anupama laughs. Vanraj gets angry as the dealers deny his deal because Anuj isn’t in the company.

Samar and Bapuji come home with a lot of covers. Baa asks about it and Bapuji says Anupama’s birthday has never been celebrated so he’s throwing a party for her. Anupama texts Bapuji and asks him to meet her. Anuj tells GK that he finally proposed Anupama. GK is happy for him. Anupama tells Bapuji that Anuj proposed to her, but she’s scared as the trauma of her first marriage is still there with her. She asks what if she won’t be able to handle another marriage. Bapuji suggests she accept Anuj’s proposal as he’s not Vanraj. Anuj and GK hope of completing their family soon. Bapuji tells Anupama to make her birthday a special one by trusting the Lord and Anuj.

Anuj and Anupama receive a text and they both get shocked. Vanraj thinks he already gave Anupama’s birthday gift. Anupama tells Anuj that Vanraj must’ve spread the news as they’re removed from the company. Vanraj tells Malvika that maybe Anupama and Anuj did this, so they can portray her as the bad sister. Anupama enters the office clapping and he asks how could she enter. Anupama tells she walked through the door.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 24th February 2022, Written Update: Anuj proposes Anupama