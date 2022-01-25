Anupamaa, 25 January 2022, Written Update: Kavya fights with Vanraj

In today’s episode, Nandini asks Samar to stop Vanraj from shouting at Kavya. Samar tells her to tell Kavya to stop fighting. Nandini tells Kavya is right but her way is wrong. Vanraj kicks the table and leaves and Kavya tears all the kites and wishes a happy Sankranti to everyone and leaves. Kavya goes and tells Vanraj that she won’t spare him. Bapuji apologises to GK for ruining the celebration and festive mood. GK says it’s fine as they’re a family. Anupama tells Baa to not apologise as they’re all a family and asks Samar to take everyone back home.

Kavya comes home and yells at everyone that no one cares for her and asks how can Vanraj misbehave with Nandini. Samar tells Nandini that when Kavya acts like this, it makes people hate her even more. Anupama thinks the festival got ruined because of Vanraj and Kavya. Anuj gives Anupama a kite and tells her that when she’s flying a kite it’s like flying hope and assures her everything will be okay. Anupama wonders how to control Kavya, Vanraj and Malvika. Vanraj goes home and Anuj and Anupama go back to their house.

Anuj tells Anupama that Kavya and Vanraj should solve their problems themselves and come to an understanding. He says they should make an effort to make things right. Malvika comes and tells Kavya is wrong and she has decided to help Vanraj. Anupama wonders what will happen now. Nandini tells Kavya that there’s nothing anymore in her relationship with Vanraj. Kavya says Vanraj loved her and left Anupama for that. Nandini suggests her that they can both shift back to US and Anupama hears them.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

